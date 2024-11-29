Who was breathing heavy and why does anyone care? Let’s get to the bottom of this … Lizzo recently joined SZA on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 livestream, where the duo brought great energy, music, and laughs to fans. Lizzo even created a viral moment when she hilariously shouted Kendrick Lamar’s famous “Mustard!” tag from his GNX track, “tv off.” However, the lighthearted appearance turned into a topic of online chatter when some viewers claimed Lizzo was “breathing loudly” during the stream.

That’s what the chat has come down to. Heavy breathing fishing expeditions.

Anyways, a few days later, Lizzo addressed the accusations during an Instagram Live, where she didn’t hold back. “I know if the internet is good for one thing, it’s for talking cash money sh*t about fat girls,” she said, pointing out the constant fatphobia she faces. “What I will not allow is for y’all to lie on me,” she firmly added.

Get this, Lizzo explained that it wasn’t her who was breathing heavily during the livestream but Kai Cenat himself. “That’s the ni**a that was breathing loud,” she clarified, adding humor to the moment. “How am I the one breathing loud when the volume didn’t even change?” To further prove her point, Lizzo demonstrated how her shoulders didn’t move, showing the claims were completely unfounded.

Despite facing persistent criticism about her size—highlighted recently by a satirical South Park episode—Lizzo continues to handle the negativity with grace and humor. Meanwhile, fans have been showering her with love, especially as she’s been showing off her glowing appearance and dramatic weight loss over the past year.

What’s more, on the gram, Lizzo has been receiving an outpouring of admiration. One fan gushed, “Baby, that face card ain’t ever declining. EVER!!!!” Another praised her sharp new look, commenting, “The cheekbones are cheekboning.” Others celebrated her consistency and beauty at every size, with one fan writing, “Always been that girl.”

Many also noticed her physical transformation, with comments like, “Whew, girl!! You looking skinny!! Still beautiful both ways. Love it.” Another applauded her approach to wellness, saying, “Working out & eating right. That’s how you lose weight!!!!”

Earlier this year, Lizzo shared with The New York Times that her weight-loss journey is all about self-love and long-term health. “I’m taking the time every day to put some love into my body,” she said. “There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates. I’ve been methodical, losing weight very slowly.”

Lizzo’s empowering message and joyful energy continue to inspire her fans, proving that she remains unapologetically herself, no matter the noise from critics.

That part. Let’s focus on healthy lifestyles, wellness and body positivity not who was breathing heavy. TF.