The late MF DOOM, a visionary in hip-hop, has posthumously achieved a career milestone with the 20th-anniversary re-release of Mm..Food, marking his first solo top 10 on the charts. Witnessing the resurgence of his work is a bittersweet moment, both a celebration of his legacy and a reminder of his profound absence. As someone who knew him during a pivotal time in my life, I reflect on how he offered not just music but wisdom and kindness, shaping those around him in ways that still resonate.

The 20th-anniversary edition of Mm..Food, released by Rhymesayers Entertainment, earned 31,000 equivalent album units in its first week of re-release, according to Luminate. Of those, 27,000 came from traditional album sales, giving MF Doom the best sales week of his career. The physical variants were especially popular, contributing 26,500 units, including 22,000 vinyl records sold. These figures catapulted the album to No. 5 on the Top Album Sales chart—his first top 10 entry there—and No. 2 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

The re-release includes the original 15-song tracklist alongside four remixes, including a Madlib rendition of “One Beer” and three versions of “Hoe Cakes.” Fans were also treated to seven spoken interview tracks with DOOM, offering a rare glimpse into the mind of a man known for his mystique. The anniversary edition also benefited from streaming activity, with 5.6 million on-demand U.S. streams, equating to 5,000 units.

In addition to Mm..Food landing at No. 18 on the Billboard 200—his highest career peak—the album made waves across multiple charts. It re-entered the Independent Albums chart at No. 1 and debuted at No. 4 on the Top Rap Albums chart. This marks a significant moment for the rapper, whose groundbreaking work often flew under the radar of mainstream success during his lifetime.

While Mm..Food is DOOM’s first solo project to hit the top 10 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, he previously achieved the feat as part of NehruvianDOOM, his 2014 collaboration with Bishop Nehru. DOOM’s earlier solo albums, such as Operation Doomsday (1999) and Take Me to Your Leader (2003), were influential but commercially underappreciated. His breakthrough on the charts came with Vaudeville Villain (2003), which peaked at No. 99 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, laying the foundation for a career that thrived on innovation and collaboration.

Born Daniel Dumile, MF DOOM was a British-American rapper who carved a unique niche in hip-hop with his distinctive wordplay, complex lyricism, and enigmatic persona. From collaborations with Madlib (Madvillainy), Danger Mouse (The Mouse and the Mask), and Czarface (Czarface Meets Metal Face), to his solo masterpieces, DOOM’s influence in the independent hip-hop space remains unparalleled.

Since his untimely death in 2020, his legacy has only grown stronger. The success of Mm..Food is a testament to his enduring impact and a reminder of the creative force he brought to the world. As fans continue to celebrate his life and artistry, it’s clear that MF DOOM’s mask may have been a mystery, but his music is a legacy.

MF DOOM FOREVER.