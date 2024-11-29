NFL Unveils Star-Studded Pregame Entertainment for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans

The NFL has announced a powerhouse lineup for the pregame entertainment at Super Bowl LIX, set for Sunday, February 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Celebrating the rich musical heritage of Louisiana, performances will feature New Orleans natives Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle, and Ledisi.

Jon Batiste, a five-time Grammy and Academy Award-winning artist, will perform the national anthem. Known for his dynamic work as a composer and performer, Batiste’s roots in New Orleans and his genre-blending artistry make him a fitting choice to kick off the game.

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will collaborate on “America the Beautiful,” blending their distinct styles in a powerful performance that embodies the spirit of Louisiana. Ledisi will deliver an inspiring rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” showcasing her soulful command and deep ties to New Orleans’ vibrant culture.

In addition, Super Bowl LIX will include American Sign Language (ASL) performances by Stephanie Nogueras, Otis Jones IV, and Matt Maxey, ensuring inclusivity across all festivities.

This year’s celebration precedes a halftime performance by Kendrick Lamar, promising a dynamic blend of music and culture for fans worldwide. For more details, visit SuperBowl.com.