Playboi Carti to Perform ‘I Am Music’ at Rolling Loud Miami 2024

Playboi Carti has officially announced he will perform I Am Music at Rolling Loud Miami 2024. The festival, which will take place from Dec. 13 to 15 at Hard Rock Stadium, features a star-studded lineup that includes headliners Future, Travis Scott, and Carti himself.

The three-day event will also showcase performances from Yeat, Metro Boomin, JT, Don Toliver, Lil Yachty, Shaboozey, YG Marley, and many more, promising an electrifying weekend for hip-hop fans.

Carti’s I Am Music performance adds to the festival’s anticipation, as the enigmatic rapper continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic artistry and stage presence. With Rolling Loud Miami consistently delivering unforgettable experiences, this year’s edition is shaping up to be another must-attend event for music lovers.

