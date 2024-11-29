Sexyy Red Rings in the Holidays with “Fake Jammin” Video Premiere

Sexyy Red is bringing holiday cheer with the premiere of her “Fake Jammin” video, a standout track from her mixtape In Sexyy We Trust. The video drops tonight during a live stream with Kai Cenat, promising a festive and unapologetically bold visual experience.

Decked out in a rhinestone pink tracksuit and bunny ears, Sexyy effortlessly channels the ‘hood’s hottest princess’ vibe. The video sees her transforming a Wendy’s into “Sexyy’s” with her crew, dancing in a beauty supply store, and throwing bands—all in her signature brash and playful style.

“Fake Jammin” is a high-energy anthem packed with memorable quotables like, “Country bitch, he like my swag and my accent,” and, “Never trust a bitch if she tatted on the chest.” With its fun lyrics and infectious beat, the track solidifies Sexyy Red’s growing dominance in the rap scene.

