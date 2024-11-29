SLAM and Reebok Celebrate 30 Years with Allen Iverson-Inspired Question Low

SLAM and Reebok honor three decades of iconic storytelling with the release of the SLAM x Reebok 30th Anniversary Question Low, a sneaker rooted in Allen Iverson’s legacy and the magazine’s historic 32nd issue.
The design pulls inspiration from the “3 of Diamonds” graphics featured in Iverson’s SLAM spread, celebrating his love of diamonds and unique style. Luxury elements shine through with a frosted texture on the midsole and toe cap, reminiscent of diamond-encrusted timepieces.
Branding details bring the collaboration to life, with alternating SLAM, Reebok Vector, and Question logos on the tongue and heel. The “3 of Diamonds” icon appears on the lower heel and forefoot outsole, while “BUBBA CHUCK” eyelets nod to Iverson’s nickname. Inside, the sock liner and packaging showcase alternate Iverson portraits and SLAM’s 30th Anniversary logos.
The blacked-out sneaker box features Iverson’s forward from the 30 Years of SLAM book: “I say I AM SLAM because together — with me living it and SLAM covering it — we made it OK to be you, to be authentic, in the NBA. … It’s just facts.”
The SLAM x Reebok 30th Anniversary Question Low is a celebration of basketball, culture, and authenticity—a perfect homage to A.I. and SLAM’s lasting impact.