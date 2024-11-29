Snoop Dogg Drops New Single “Another Part of Me” Featuring Sting, Produced by Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg continues his 2024 takeover with the release of “Another Part of Me,” featuring Sting and produced by Dr. Dre and The ICU. Released via Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope, the track adds another dynamic collaboration to Snoop’s already legendary catalog.

This follows last week’s drop of “Outta Da Blue,” featuring Alus, and the announcement of Snoop’s upcoming album Missionary, due December 13. Earlier this month, he teased the album with “Gorgeous,” featuring Jhené Aiko.

Missionary reunites Snoop and Dr. Dre for their second full-length collaboration since Snoop’s groundbreaking 1994 debut Doggystyle. Packed with features from hip-hop icons Eminem, 50 Cent, Jelly Roll, Method Man, the late Tom Petty, and more, the album promises to be a landmark release in rap and pop culture.

