The wait is nearly over. Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated second season of Squid Game, set to premiere Dec. 26. The trailer teases an intense and electrifying continuation of the series that became a global phenomenon.

Returning protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) finds himself embroiled in a deadly battle with the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). As new games bring heightened stakes, Gi-hun’s resolve to dismantle the system is tested like never before. Shifting alliances, unexpected betrayals, and shocking twists promise to keep fans on edge.

With its signature blend of suspense, psychological drama, and high-stakes action, Squid Game Season 2 raises the bar for the franchise. The countdown is on—will Gi-hun’s mission prevail, or will the system claim even more lives?

The full synopsis reads: Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys® becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again helms the series as director, writer, and producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with an impeccable list of new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.