The Atlanta trap star turned celebrity T.I. released his third studio album, Urban Legend, two decades ago today through his label Grand Hustle and Atlantic Records. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard charts top 200 and charted at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop and Top Rap Albums charts.

The hit single off the album was “Bring Em Out,” which became his first top 10 hit single on the charts, certified gold by selling over 500,000. His second hit single, “U Don’t Know Me” peaked at the Top 25 Billboard charts certified platinum by selling over a million. The third single, “ASAP,” was on the Billboard charts and certified gold by selling over 500,000. The album itself was certified platinum, selling over a million copies worldwide.

All singles were nominated for Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and street anthem of the year for Vibe Awards.

Peep the video of “Bring Em Out,” which he sampled the from Jay-Z’s single “What More Can I Say.”