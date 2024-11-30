Trauma Tone, Money Man and Zaytoven recently released their long-awaited collaborative album TMZ. With 17 tracks, this hard-hitting body of work not only showcases Money Man’s vocal versatility, it also highlights Trauma & Zay’s ability to create a multitude of sonic landscapes for Money to glide on.

“TMZ is a compelling exploration of wealth, ambition, and resilience, delivered through Money Man’s signature blend of motivational lyrics over infectious beats. The album includes a wide range of songs from hard-hitting anthems to smooth, reflective tracks. Listeners will find themselves immersed in a journey that captures the hustle and heart of the streets, as Money Man delves into personal narratives and societal commentary. With standout tracks like “Business is Business,” “Intuitive,” and “Wait a Minute,” the album reflects both his entrepreneurial spirit and his commitment to authenticity. TMZ is not just an album; it’s a testament to Money Man’s journey and his relentless pursuit of greatness. This project marks a significant milestone in his career, promising to leave an indelible mark on hip-hop” (Brett Sweeney).

“Produced by Trauma Tone and Zaytoven, TMZ is packed with lush melodies, intricate arrangements, and captivating hooks that elevate Money Man’s vocals to new heights. Fans can expect innovative soundscapes that blend trap elements with soulful influences, resulting in a project that feels fresh yet familiar. Platinum record producing / billboard charting Trauma Tone, known for his work with NBA Youngboy, Yo Gotti, Rich Homie Quan & Curren$y brings a unique edge to the album with his signature sound and attention to detail. Grammy-award winning producer Zaytoven, a pioneer in the trap genre, adds his renowned expertise to the mix. With a track record of producing chart-topping hits for Gucci Mane, Future, Usher and many more, Zaytoven’s signature keys and dynamic beats infuse the album with a distinct energy that is sure to captivate listeners” (Brett Sweeney).

We caught up with Zaytoven & Trauma Tone to discuss their latest collaborative album with Money Man, their musical journeys and what they’re looking forward to.

Zaytoven, Can you talk a little bit about what it was like working with trauma and Money Man on TMZ?

I mean, it was definitely exciting working. I’ve been working with Trauma Tone for a while now, you know, just doing different beats and stuff together. We got something placed on Migos album, but not a lot of placements so for us to do a full project together with Money Man, I was definitely excited about it.

How did this collaboration come about?

It was a mutual type of thing. Money Man is one of those artists to me that feels like he goes with what I do. Like me and him make street music. I’ve been working with his producer Trauma Tone. He does a lot for Money Man so I think I linked up that way. I think Money Man was listening to some of the beats that me and Trauma was doing and was like you working with Zaytoven?! Might as well just do a whole project together I think that’s how it came about.

Can you name your favorite tracks off the album or maybe even top three?

I think “Understand Me” is definitely one of my favorites. It just reminds me of a song me and Gucci did back in the day called “Street N****” and it just got that same sound and feel, but Money Man did his own thing to it. I think “Superior” is another one of my favorites. I didn’t have as much influence on this track. This is something Trauma Tone had really already had. He just included me in it. Just to be a part of that drill song and add my two cents – that’s one of my favorite songs on the album. The other one I definitely have to say is “Clear” the beat is so hard and Money Man talking so greezy that’s one of my favorite ones for sure. I’d played that back a hundred times.

What’s the most surprising way you’ve ever found inspiration or sample for a beat?

A lot of inspiration comes from church if you listen to my music. I’m an organist at church and sometimes how the mood in church can start touching people heart, whether it’s from the words of a song or the music that’s being played a lot of times that move me and inspires me to be like when I get home I need to make something that feel like this or sound like this so a lot of my inspiration definitely comes from church.

You’ve worked with a lot of talented artists over the years Usher, Gucci Mane, Future, Chief Keef. Who would you say you were most like, excited to work with?

Both Gucci & Future. With Gucci and Future, we have created a sound, an original, authentic sound together and both of those guys are kind of like my claim to fame. People know me for working with Gucci. People know me for working with Future mostly. That’s why I feel like those are my top two mostly.

Which of your projects or songs in your opinion do you think changed your life or took you to that next level in your career?

I think the project that took me to the next level was Beast Mode. The first Beast Mode that me and Future dropped. It was like a game changer for me. I had already had hits, I already had a number one song. My name was popping, but I never had a project that expresses Zaytoven sound from a real musical standpoint till Beast Mode with Future and I think that’s when people really gave me the props like he one of the greatest.

Can you talk about what you have coming down the pipeline? Any collabs or placements you can speak on or any projects coming up?

Right now one of my major projects that I’m working on is my son’s project. My son name is Zayskii he’s getting a lot of attention right now. Just had a label reach out. I had 300 reach out yesterday. Let me know he’s on their radar so I’m excited about his project.

What is your advice for aspiring producers who hope to be where you and Trauma are one day?

I think it’s all about being original, being unique, bringing something new to the game. I think right now we have a problem with everybody trying to sound like everybody else and the game needs originality. The game needs something new. A lot of times people will make music that sound like somebody else just to get placements when that’s not what we need.

Who are some producers that you look up to and who are some producers that you’re most excited about right now?

DJ Quik was one of my biggest inspiration.Timbaland was definitely one of them guys that I really looked up to as a producer. I gotta go with Dr. Dre for sure. That’s what turned me on to rap music. There’s so many more, but that’s just to name a few.

Working with Trauma Tone is something special for me because I seen Trauma Tone come up and to see where he’s at now and how much of a difference his sound makes – he’s definitely one of the guys that I like listening to and root for as an upcoming producer I was around like Mike Will and Metro Boomin and London On The Track. All these guys were guys that I definitely was rooting for, you know, ’cause they came around me early back in the day before they blew up so just to see them just blow up and be how big they are now it’s definitely something special and it’s many more than that.

Trauma Tone, Can you speak on how this collaboration came about?

I just felt like for one Zay, one of the people that I always wanted to work with, but I just wanted it to make sense, I met Zay when I was coming into the game and started working with Rich Homie Quan. We had went out to Jamaica and was working on Quan’s project at the time and just became cool during that time and I always told myself one of these days I’m gonna come with an idea that makes sense. I started locking in with Money Man later on in my career and we started going so crazy that it just felt like it was time to bring all three of us together.

What was the chemistry like working with both Zay and Money Man since you’ve worked with them before?

It was easy, we just got in there and knocked out records. I first started with Zay. We were just sending ideas back and forth. Honestly, me and Zay probably did like maybe 10 or 15 beats on the first initial time that we started working and then when the project actually started to come to life, we locked in, in Atlanta and knocked out a bunch of joints. It’s like an assembly line. Zay’ll cook up some melodies and send them to me. I’ll cook up some melodies and send them to him, he’ll throw drums on it. Then we just send them to Money. It was dope being able to do it from all different ways, whether sending the beats or cooking up in the studio.

What is your favorite track or top three tracks off of the project and why?

I gotta say “Intuitive” that’s my favorite one because of the different flow switch ups on there. I think it was definitely innovative with the flows and the beat just slide it’s straight to the point, but it’s just like a wavy type vibe. Then I gotta go with “Superior” just to even have Zay be a part of that drill type vibe I don’t think that’s ever really been seen before. The third right now might be “Understand Me” and what’s funny is that was the last song that we did. We were out in San Francisco working on the project, Zay was getting ready to leave that night and we had knocked out that beat and it just went so crazy. I remember Money Man had walked in the studio and he started recording soon as he heard the beat. We all felt that energy.

You’ve worked with a lot of talented artists over the years From Young Boy to Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates, Rich Homie Quan, which collaboration helped catapult you into the next phase of your career?

Man, that had to be, “I Know,” (Yo Gotti, Rich Homie Quan) because of how hard that hit, it was wild because it wasn’t even being pushed as a single. It dropped when the album dropped and everybody just like gravitated towards it. I remember it would be times where I’d just be outside hearing it, like people riding by playing it, or in different parties and clubs and it’ll be going crazy. That’s the one that kind of got my name out there more.

What would you say has been the most important lesson you’ve learned as a producer in the industry?

I would say to make sure that the business is right, you know what I’m saying? That’s one thing I’ve definitely learned. I feel like the business is just as important as the art. You just always wanna be locked in on that and focused on progression not just with the sound, but you know, the moves that you’re making in your career.

What is a piece of advice that you have for aspiring producers that want to be where you’re at one day?

Creating your own identity with your sound that’s the most important for real.

Who were some of your inspirations when you were coming up and who are some producers more recently that have caught your attention?

I got like two sides, I love music in general, I got a side on me that’s like J Dilla and Alchemist and then the other is the Zaytovens, the Shawty Redds, the Drumma Boys. That’s always been my main thing too, I always wanted one foot in the hip hop side and one foot in the street, that’s my whole thing. Those were my favorites coming up. Of course you got your Neptunes Timbalands, man it’s so many. Those are the ones that come to mind when I think about coming up. As far as the newer and more contemporary I wouldn’t even really say new, but like my favorite producers as far as like my era of music – I love B Rich. Honorable C.N.O.T.E. Hollywood Cole super dope to me, man. My bro Kino Beat, YungLan, They’re from Virginia too.