4Batz Drops New R&B Anthem “Hood Grammy”

R&B innovator 4Batz continues his remarkable rise with the release of “Hood Grammy,” following his feature on Jeremih’s “Sick.” The track arrives shortly after 4Batz was named a finalist for Top R&B Song at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards for “Act II: Date @ 8 (Remix).”

“Hood Grammy” captures 4Batz’s journey from humble beginnings to industry success. Opening with an emotional acceptance speech, 4Batz reflects on his achievements, proclaiming, “In my hood I think I won a Grammy.” The song’s dreamlike production complements his introspective lyrics and melodic delivery, balancing gratitude and ambition.

Declaring loyalty to his independent roots, 4Batz adds, “My mama raised me independent.” This release solidifies his status as a rising force in R&B, celebrating personal and community triumphs.

