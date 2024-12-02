The attorney for Rashad Murphy, one of five suspects in the ambush killing of Jacksonville rapper Charles “Julio Foolio” Jones, has requested a forensic neuropsychologist evaluation, hinting at a potential insanity defense. Prosecutors have indicated the case could qualify for the death penalty.

According to News4Jax, authorities allege Murphy is among three men who fired on Jones during a June attack in a Tampa hotel parking lot while Jones celebrated his 26th birthday. The assault, caught on surveillance video, is tied to an ongoing gang feud in Jacksonville.

Murphy was arrested following a SWAT standoff in July. His cousin, Davion Murphy, remains at large. Three others—Isaiah Chance, Alicia Andrews, and Sean Gathright—were arrested in Jacksonville and have pleaded not guilty in Hillsborough County.

The motion seeks a detailed psychological evaluation of Rashad Murphy, including clinical interviews, testing, and reviews of personal and medical records. If granted, the findings could influence the defense strategy in a case where the death penalty is on the table.

Jones was fatally shot on June 23 at a Holiday Inn on Fowler Avenue. Police believe Jones was attempting to secure a room at the hotel after being kicked out of an Airbnb while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Authorities have indicated that the suspects are members of rival Jacksonville gangs who collaborated to murder him. Jones had posted his location online multiple times before the shooting, and it is believed the suspects followed before ambushing his car at the Holiday Inn.

They released the entire footage of foolio 😳 They saying they’re opening a RICO in jax pic.twitter.com/3pcKSuZF1t — BIG Indica 🦋 (@indicachildT) July 29, 2024

In addition to Jones, three others were injured in the shooting but survived their injuries. Law enforcement also released a video of the incident, highlighting the suspects stalking Jones, wearing all black, and firing upon a car in which Jones attempted to escape. According to News4Jax, He was sitting in the front passenger side. The shooters were armed with a handgun and two rifles. The murder was the latest in a history of violence between 6 Block, which Foolio was a member of, and the gang’s rivals ATK and 1200.

“Today, three dangerous criminals are off our Florida streets and in police custody where they belong,” Waters said. “These individuals have chosen lives of urban terrorism and with arrests we show Tampa, Jacksonville and the rest of Florida, we hold violent criminals accountable.”

Video was also released of the moment when authorities arrested the alleged murderers, which you can see below.