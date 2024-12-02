Bishop TD Jakes Reveals Emergency Surgery After Health Scare

TD Jakes hopped online to update his health following a Sunday scare at the Potter’s House.

“I told you last Sunday that I’d see you this Sunday, and so here I am,” Jakes said. “I am grateful to God for his goodness and his grace. Many of you don’t realize that you’re looking at a miracle. I faced a life-threatening calamity, was rushed to the ICU unit, I had emergency surgery, survived the surgery. Yeah, I’m back. And the doctor wants me to go slow coming back.”

Jakes was rushed to receive medical attention after experiencing a health incident during a sermon on Sunday, November 24. The 67-year-old preacher was delivering a powerful message to his congregation when he suddenly paused in the middle of his address, appeared to tremble, and then sat still before dropping his microphone. The unsettling moment prompted several congregation members to rush to his side as others began praying or calling out for help. The church’s livestream was abruptly cut off shortly after the incident.

While everyone was on pins and needs, later that evening, The Potter’s House issued a statement reassuring the public about the condition of their senior pastor. “During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message,” the statement read. “Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community.”

Officially, the church expressed its gratitude, saying, “Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

A Statement From The Potter's House of Dallas

November 24, 2024



If you don’t know who Bishop Jakes is, he has been a prominent figure in the Christian community for decades. Ordained as a bishop in 1987, Jakes became widely known for his landmark sermon Woman, Thou Art Loosed in 1992. The following year, he began airing a weekly television broadcast on the Trinity Broadcasting Network, and by 1994, his teachings reached an even broader audience through Black Entertainment Television (BET). Jakes’s influence continued to grow, and in 2001, Time magazine and CNN recognized him as “America’s Best Preacher.”

As for the Potter’s House, Jakes founded the church way back in 1996, is a nondenominational Christian megachurch that serves over 30,000 members. As a nonprofit organization, the church’s mission is to provide spiritual guidance and empowerment to people across the globe. “The Potter’s House and T.D. Jakes Ministries seek to become a global voice, along a lifelong journey of spiritual and economic hope, encouragement, and empowerment to people locally, nationally, and around the world,” according to the church’s official mission statement.