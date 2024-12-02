Chlöe Bailey revealed she has had a crush on Kendrick Lamar since she was a child, and the fans were on her head about it. In response, Chlöe ensures people know she is not shooting her shot.

“I’m not shooting my shot at a married man. I was talking about years and years ago,” Chlöe said on Instagram Live. “I was sharing how I was a diehard Kendrick fan from day one. Everyone just doesn’t like happiness. Everybody has to take everything so seriously. I would never. Honestly I don’t let stuff like that get to me anymore because I think it’s funny now how people take things out of context. I’m innocent, child!”