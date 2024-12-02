Elton John Reveals Loss of Eyesight Following Severe Infection

Music legend Elton John, 77, has disclosed he has lost his eyesight due to complications from a “severe” infection. The heartfelt revelation came on Sunday night as he addressed attendees at Dominion Theatre in London’s West End. The occasion was a charity gala for The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, where John’s candid announcement stunned the audience.

“As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” John revealed to the crowd.