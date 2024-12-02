Elton John Reveals Loss of Eyesight Following Severe Infection

Music legend Elton John, 77, has disclosed he has lost his eyesight due to complications from a “severe” infection. The heartfelt revelation came on Sunday night as he addressed attendees at Dominion Theatre in London’s West End. The occasion was a charity gala for The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, where John’s candid announcement stunned the audience.
“As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it,” John revealed to the crowd.
Elton John and David Furnish's speeches during the curtain call at the gala performance for the musical The Devil Wears Prada at Dominion Theatre in London's West End!