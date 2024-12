“Breathe” by Fabolous is certified platinum by @RIAA, 20 years after its release pic.twitter.com/VxrTKqntiP — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 28, 2024

Can you believe Fabolous’s classic song “Breathe” just became Platinum? It took twenty years for the Hip-Hop anthem to reach this achievement. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed the achievement on Nov. 27, right in time for Thanksgiving.

Salute to Fab and revisit the classic below.