Halle Berry’s contentious custody battle with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, has taken another dramatic turn as the actress alleges a second former employee has conspired with Martinez against her. These claims follow accusations made three months ago, when Berry, 58, alleged that one of her employees, Miryam Haziza, had been spying on her at Martinez’s behest.

In new court documents obtained by In Touch, Berry asserts that Haziza, along with another former employee, Erica Simamora, collaborated with Martinez to interfere with her personal and parental life, particularly regarding their 11-year-old son, Maceo. According to Berry, Haziza and Simamora transmitted sensitive information to Martinez, including details related to Maceo’s therapy sessions.

Allegations of Conspiracy and False Reports

Berry’s lawyer claims that while Haziza no longer works for the actress, she continues to communicate with Martinez and his legal team while avoiding direct engagement with Berry’s counsel. This alleged cooperation, according to Berry, extends to Haziza’s planned testimony, which Berry’s team argues is being used to undermine her position in the custody proceedings.

Advertisement

Simamora’s involvement is equally troubling, Berry alleges. The filing contends that Martinez persuaded Simamora, during her employment with Berry, to interfere with Maceo’s therapy and conspired with her to make false reports against the actress. Berry argues that these actions were intended to disrupt Maceo’s therapeutic progress, an issue critical to their custody dispute.

Berry’s lawyer contends that Martinez has not demonstrated how the requested NDAs are relevant to the case, labeling his actions as “gamesmanship” meant to drain Berry’s resources and focus. They have urged the court to deny his demands, asserting that his tactics serve no purpose other than to escalate the conflict.

A Battle for Custody

The ongoing legal drama highlights the complexities of Berry and Martinez’s co-parenting relationship, with both parties making serious allegations against one another. At the heart of the dispute is Maceo’s well-being, as Berry continues to push back against what she describes as attempts to undermine her parental authority and tarnish her reputation.

Berry’s legal team has requested the court to intervene and shut down Martinez’s requests, emphasizing the need to prioritize Maceo’s needs and therapy without unnecessary distractions.

As the case unfolds, it remains to be seen how the court will address the escalating allegations and whether Berry and Martinez can find common ground for the sake of their son.