‘Her Loss’ Cover Star Suki Baby Celebrates ‘GNX,’ Akademiks Responds

Qui Yasuka aka Suki Baby, the cover star of Drake’s Her Loss collaboration album with 21 Savage, says no one is touching Kendrick Lamar right now. “This is just his way of putting out to the world, ‘Nobody is fucking playing with me,'” she said on Instagram.

“Nobody is touching Kendrick Lamar right now.”



pic.twitter.com/DWm9HFGK1G — KENDRICK’S AURA (@kennyrealworld1) November 29, 2024

That support isn’t sitting well with Akademiks who responded: “Shorty might be a little dense in her thinking, but be very clear, this Kendrick album is the embodiment of the energy from the battle.”

You can hear his reaction below.

