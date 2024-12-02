J. Cole has announced a one-night-only 10 year anniversary show for his third studio album, Forest Hills Drive, which first released on December 9, 2014. The show, presented by Chase and produced by Live Nation, will take place at New York’s iconic arena, Madison Square Garden, on Monday, December 16.

In celebration of the 10 year milestone, J. Cole also announced anniversary edition vinyls and CDs of Forrest Hill Drive that are available for pre-order now. This includes an anniversary edition of the vinyl and CD (which features four new bonus tracks) as well as an alternate cover vinyl and CD (with four separate bonus tracks).

Earlier this week J. Cole, in partnership with Ibrahim Hamad and Scott Lazer, released the newest episode of “Inevitable” (Season One) — a new limited audio series that launched last week with each episode diving into, and titled after, J. Cole’s vast discography. The latest episode is named after the 2010 project Friday Night Lights and dropped on Wednesday alongside the mixtape’s release across DSPs.

The announcement of the Madison Square Garden show comes on the heels of J. Cole and Dreamville revealing earlier this week that the Dreamville Festival will return to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 2025 for its fifth anniversary.