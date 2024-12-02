Kendrick Lamar’s unexpected album GNX has made a powerful debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Dec. 7, earning the rapper his fifth consecutive chart-topping project. Released without prior notice on Nov. 22, GNX garnered 319,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Luminate, marking the sixth-largest debut of the year.

Streaming drove most of GNX’s success, with 285,000 SEA units translating to 379.72 million on-demand streams of its 12 tracks. This achievement secured the album the No. 1 spot on Top Streaming Albums and delivered 2024’s biggest streaming week for an R&B/hip-hop album. Among all genres, it ranks as the year’s second-largest debut and third-biggest streaming week, trailing only Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

The remaining units include 32,000 album sales and 2,000 TEA units. Despite only being available as a standard digital download, GNX landed at No. 2 on Top Album Sales.

The album includes 12 tracks, including the one teased in the “Not Like Us” video, officially titled “Squabble Up.” The album also includes a trailer of Lamar with his GNX ride. You can peep it all below.