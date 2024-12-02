Some call this a mea culpa. We’ll let you be the judge … Khalid’s ex-boyfriend, Hugo D. Almonte, found himself in hot water last week after outing the singer in a now-deleted post. On Friday (Nov. 29), Almonte issued a public apology and explanation, also deleted, admitting his actions were wrong.

“I’ve been reflecting deeply on everything that’s happened, and it’s time I speak up,” Almonte wrote. “I’ve seen the comments, the backlash, and the disappointment. I understand why people are upset, and I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a mistake—a serious one. I outed someone, and that was wrong. No matter the circumstances, it wasn’t my place to reveal something so personal. For that, I am truly sorry.”

Too little, too late? What ya’ll think?

Get this, in his statement, Almonte explained that he acted out of frustration, claiming that “years of emotional abuse, manipulation, and relentless lies” from Khalid had deeply affected his mental health. He described meeting Khalid at a party in Los Angeles through a mutual friend and alleged that two months later, Khalid initiated contact. Almonte accused the singer of “lovebombing” and spreading falsehoods about him over the years, which he claimed led to his decision to out Khalid.

Anyway, fans weren’t buying his apology. One Twitter user wrote, “This isn’t an apology, this is you trying to justify being a bad person and also trying to drag him here and there in the process. Nobody knew about any of this before you made it a thing. If this was serious you could have just gone the legal route.”

Another user added, “Nobody knew about these ‘rumours’ you speaking of. You tried to use this as a way to further your non-existent music career and it backfired on you BAD now you backtracking and tryna play victim. Your apology isn’t genuine, you’re just a loser.”

Khalid addressed the situation after being outed, sharing that his ex’s accusations were “triggering,” but did not elaborate further.