Mental health Monday is a real thing. And one of our most celebrated and influential stars just opened up more about his mental health journey. Nick Cannon has been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). That’s a big deal.

The deep dive came out during a candid chat with PEOPLE, where the multi-talented entertainer shared his experiences leading up to the diagnosis and how he’s embracing healing.

“I still don’t understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests,” he shared with the outlet. “I’ve been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I’m just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew.”

Just think about the courage that took to discuss in such a public manner.

Get this, Nick also expressed how the diagnosis has changed his perspective on things … “I feel like there’s so many labels out there, but it’s like, to be able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.’ I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way,” he says, continuing, “To be able to say I’m an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works, too.”

If you want to know more about NPD, according to the Mayo Clinic, narcissistic personality disorder is a mental health condition where individuals may have an inflated sense of self-importance, crave excessive admiration, and struggle to empathize with others. Treatment typically involves talk therapy, also known as psychotherapy.

Do you know anyone who fits this bill? We all do. That person may very well be suffering from NPD.

What’s more, Nick first revealed his diagnosis during his Counsel Culture series last month. Reflecting on the condition, the Masked Singer host said, “When I did get diagnosed with it, because I have no problem with it–it’s a spectrum,” explained Cannon. “I think even it starts off with confidence, overconfidence, arrogance… And then that’s when you step into the space of narcissism and in that there’s markers. And when someone has extreme narcissistic behavior disorder, it has things like the lack of empathy, rage, all of those things, I don’t have those.”

That part.

As a father of 12, Nick is committed to growth and self-reflection, showing his fans that even public figures are on their own journeys to better mental health.

If anything, getting help for the kids matter the most. Good luck, Nick and thank you for sharing your journey.