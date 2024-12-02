“Not Like Us” Sales and Streams Surge After Drake’s Petition Filing

Following the filing of petitions on November 25, sales of “Not Like Us” have surged by 440 percent, with streams increasing by 20 percent, according to Talk of the Charts. The dramatic spike highlights the song’s renewed attention, driven by the recent developments.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is aiming for a roughly 440% increase in US sales and 20% increase in US streams this week. pic.twitter.com/btQxuuCddV — Talk of the Charts (@talkofthecharts) November 29, 2024

In related news, Kendrick Lamar’s unexpected album GNX has made a powerful debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Dec. 7, earning the rapper his fifth consecutive chart-topping project. Released without prior notice on Nov. 22, GNX garnered 319,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Luminate, marking the sixth-largest debut of the year.

Streaming drove most of GNX’s success, with 285,000 SEA units translating to 379.72 million on-demand streams of its 12 tracks. This achievement secured the album the No. 1 spot on Top Streaming Albums and delivered 2024’s biggest streaming week for an R&B/hip-hop album. Among all genres, it ranks as the year’s second-largest debut and third-biggest streaming week, trailing only Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Advertisement

The remaining units include 32,000 album sales and 2,000 TEA units. Despite only being available as a standard digital download, GNX landed at No. 2 on Top Album Sales.

The album includes 12 tracks, including the one teased in the “Not Like Us” video, officially titled “Squabble Up.” The album also includes a trailer of Lamar with his GNX ride. You can peep it all below.