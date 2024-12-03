Grammy Award-winning artist and philanthropist Chance the Rapper appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and raised $139,300 for his nonprofit, SocialWorks, during a holiday-themed episode that aired last night on ABC. Competing against Dionne Warwick and Lil Jon, Chance advanced to the bonus round, ultimately winning the episode and securing vital funds during one of the hardest times of the year.

The $139,300 will support SocialWorks’ 8th annual Warmest Winter initiative, a campaign dedicated to addressing homelessness and extreme hardship in Chicago. This includes programs like the new SocialThreads Store, a free clothing pantry that provides individuals and families access to essential items in a dignified, supportive environment. The initiative also delivers critical resources—hygiene products, baby items, coats, toys, and more—to local shelters to help those in need during the colder months.

The Warmest Winter Donation Drive is currently underway with 25 drop-off locations across Chicagoland in partnership with Raising Cane’s. Running through December 12, 2024, the drive collects new and gently used clothing, hygiene items, and other necessities to stock the SocialThreads Store and support area shelters.

Chance the Rapper founded SocialWorks to empower youth and foster innovation through arts, education, and civic engagement. Through initiatives like Warmest Winter, the nonprofit continues to positively impact Chicago communities through collaboration and creativity.