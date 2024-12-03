Charlamagne Tha God came off Thanksgiving break and dubbed Drake his Donkey of the Day. Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Charla highlighted his prediction that Drake would head to legal filings in his Kendrick Lamar beef.

“I told you Drake was going to sue,” Charlamagne said. “He is a multi-billion dollar entity, no multi-billion dollar entity is going to allow you to call him a pedophile or sex offender and not take some sort of legal action.

“But here’s the thing, the person who has the real defamation case in this situation is Kendrick’s woman because Drake not only said Kendrick was beating on her, he said that Dave Free, Kendrick’s business partner and friend, was the real father to one of Kendrick’s kids.”

CTG references Drake’s beef records, most notably “Family Matters.” The entire “Donkey of the Day” message is from the radio Hall of Fame member below.