Christian Combs, the youngest son of Diddy, was recently served with legal documents at his father’s Miami waterfront mansion. The lawsuit, filed by Grace O’Marcaigh, accuses Christian, 26, of assault, battery, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. In Touch reported that the legal papers were delivered while Diddy, 55, was incarcerated on unrelated charges.

ICYMI, the SA case stems from an alleged incident in July 2022 aboard a yacht named Victorious. According to Grace’s lawsuit, Diddy chartered the vessel for what was supposed to be a family outing, but she claims it turned into a “hedonistic environment” with guests she believed to be sex workers. “It resulted in an unexpected increase in workload for her and her colleagues as well as unwanted exposure to unlawful drug use, sex work, and general chaos,” the suit alleges.

Sheesh.

Advertisement

Grace, a stewardess in the yachting industry since 2018, says the incident derailed her career and personal life. She claims Christian took an immediate and inappropriate interest in her while she worked. The lawsuit alleges that Christian pressured Grace to drink with him in a recording studio and became aggressive. “Christian violently grabbed [Grace’s] arm and began hurting her. He pulled [Grace] to the seat beside him and prevented her from getting up,” the suit states.

And there’s more …

Grace alleges that Christian cornered her later that day, became “physical and extremely aggressive,” and groped her despite her resistance. She claims Christian disrobed and attempted to force her into performing a sexual act. According to the suit, the assault only ended when another employee entered the room.

Now get this, the following morning, Grace reported the incident to her captain, but she says he dismissed her concerns, claiming she was likely “voluntarily partying with the guests.” Grace alleges that she was made to continue serving Christian on the yacht and was not given the option to avoid him.

The lawsuit details the fallout from the alleged incident, including the end of Grace’s long-term relationship and the deterioration of her mental health. “[Grace’s] mental health deteriorated to the point that she was medicated and required intensive therapy. Additionally, she fell into a deep depression and was unable to fully carry out her maid of honor duties at the wedding of her only sister in June 2023,” her lawyer wrote.

Grace’s legal team claims she continues to suffer emotionally and professionally from Christian’s actions.

Diddy’s attorney has criticized Grace’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, who has also filed a separate lawsuit against Diddy on behalf of music producer Rodney Jones.

Just another dark and horrible update all around.