Fanatics Fest NYC Announces 2025 Return

Fanatics has announced the highly anticipated return of Fanatics Fest NYC, the immersive and interactive festival that thrilled fans and collectors during its debut this past summer. The 2025 event will take place from June 20 to 22 at the Javits Center in New York City, promising an even grander celebration of fandom, culture, and collecting.

The inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC attracted over 70,000 fans in August, and its success has set the stage for a larger event next year. With expanded space and an enhanced lineup, the festival will feature live programming, star-studded panels, autograph sessions, exclusive collaborations, larger superstores, and more activations from leagues and brands. The event’s trading card and collectibles exhibit will also grow to accommodate hundreds of hobby shops and dealers.

Building on last year’s star power, the 2025 roster will include more than 500 athletes, artists, and entertainers, with many fan favorites set to return. This year’s event saw appearances from over 300 celebrities, and organizers are aiming to surpass that benchmark.

Advertisement

To kick off the excitement, Fanatics released a trailer for the event, created by Bolded, the branded division of OBB Media and the festival’s official content partner. Bolded will capture and showcase the most memorable moments throughout the weekend, amplifying the experience for fans on-site and at home.

Fans who attended the 2024 Fanatics Fest will have early access to tickets during an exclusive presale from December 5–8, while general public sales begin on December 13. For details, visit FanaticsFest.com.

Fanatics Fest offers something for everyone, from interactive experiences with leagues and teams to exclusive apparel and collectibles only available on-site. Whether engaging in panels, meeting favorite athletes, or trading cards with fellow collectors, attendees can expect a weekend filled with unforgettable moments celebrating the vibrant world of sports and collecting.