Kendrick Lamar and SZA Announce ‘Grand National’ Tour Across 19 North American Stadiums

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are joining forces for the highly anticipated Grand National Tour, set to take over 19 stadiums across North America in 2025. Presented by Live Nation, pgLang, and Top Dawg Entertainment, the tour showcases two of music’s biggest stars.

Fans can secure tickets early with the exclusive Cash App Visa Card presale, which begins Wednesday, December 4, at 10 a.m. local time and runs until Thursday, December 5, at 10 p.m. local time. Cardholders can unlock access by entering the first nine digits of their Cash App Card during the presale and completing their purchase with the same card.

In addition to early ticket access, Cash App Card users will enjoy a 20% instant discount on all official Grand National Tour merchandise purchased on-site during the tour. For more details on the presale, visit cash.app/exclusives/kendrickandsza.

Advertisement

General ticket sales for the Grand National Tour start on Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. local time on grandnationaltour.com. Show dates are available below.

TOUR DATES:

Apr 19 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium

Apr 23 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

Apr 26 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium

Apr 29 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

May 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 08 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 09 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 12 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 17 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

May 21 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 23 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

May 27 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

May 29 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

May 31 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Jun 04 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center

Jun 06 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

Jun 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Jun 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jun 16 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 18 – Washington, DC – Northwest Stadium