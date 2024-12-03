Kendrick Lamar Takes Over Top 5 of Hot 100, Places Seven Songs in Top 10

Gd0LhLLXIAAzd O

Kendrick Lamar cleaned up Billboard this week. After taking the top spot of the Billboard 200 with GNX, his encore is taking every spot of the Top 5 of the Hot 100. Overall, Kendrick has seven of the top ten spots in the Hot 100.

The country’s No. 1 song is “Squabble Up,” followed by “TV Off,” “Luther,” “Wacced Out Murals,” and “Hey Now,” which rounds out the top five.

Kendrick Lamar dropped off the “squabble up” video last Monday, which featured a nod to Ice-T’s second album, Power. In case you need a Hip-Hop history lesson, the cover had a woman in a while thoung swimsuit and red heels holding a shotgun, which was also recreated in the video.

Seeing the moment, Ice-T showed love, writing “Respect!” on X. You can see the connection and the video below.