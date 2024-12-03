Mustard Celebrates Top 5 Records: ‘I’m Just Getting Started’

Mustard has all of Hip-Hop screaming his name thanks to Kendrick Lamar and “TV Off.” The song has skyrocketed up the charts, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hitting Instagram stories, he wrote: “I’m just getting started #2 and #5!”

Kendrick Lamar cleaned up Billboard this week. After taking the top spot of the Billboard 200 with GNX, his encore takes every spot in the Top 5 of the Hot 100. Overall, Kendrick has seven top ten spots in the Hot 100.

The country’s No. 1 song is “Squabble Up,” followed by “TV Off,” “Luther,” “Wacced Out Murals,” and “Hey Now,” which rounds out the top five.

Kendrick Lamar dropped off the “squabble up” video last Monday, which featured a nod to Ice-T’s second album, Power. In case you need a Hip-Hop history lesson, the cover had a woman in a while thong swimsuit and red heels holding a shotgun, which was also recreated in the video.

Seeing the moment, Ice-T showed love, writing “Respect!” on X. You can see the connection and the video below.