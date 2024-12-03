Smino to Drop New Album ‘Maybe in Nirvana’ This Friday

Critically acclaimed artist Smino is set to release his new album, Maybe in Nirvana, this Friday, promising a nine-track journey into his creative depths. The project showcases Smino’s signature poetic lyricism while exploring themes of love, self-discovery, and resilience.

“This project is me exploring my own nirvana—my peace, my chaos, and everything in between,” says Smino. “Every song is a piece of me that ties into the bigger picture. I wanted to make something that feels limitless, like it could live outside of time.”

Collaborating with talents like Thundercat, Monte Booker, Kenny Beats, and Groove, alongside featured artists Bun B, Ravyn Lanae, and Reggie, the album blends intricate instrumentation with genre-defying melodies. Maybe in Nirvana is poised to elevate Smino’s groundbreaking legacy, delivering a rich, introspective sonic experience. Fans can expect a deeply immersive exploration of Smino’s artistry as he continues to push musical boundaries.

