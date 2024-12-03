Mexico is mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated boxers, Israel Vázquez, a three-time world champion in the super bantamweight division. Vázquez, affectionately known as “Magnifico,” passed away at the age of 46 following a battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), who shared heartfelt words on social media. “Israel is finally resting in peace,” Sulaiman wrote on X, just a month after the public learned of Vázquez’s diagnosis. “May God give strength and support to his wife Laura, their children, family, and friends during these difficult times.”

Sulaiman praised Vázquez for his contributions to the sport and beyond, adding, “Thank you, Israel, for the many great memories you gave us inside the ring and, most importantly, for the incredible man you were outside of it. You are now eternal. Rest in peace.”

Legendary trainer Freddie Roach, who worked closely with Vázquez during his career, also paid tribute. “Israel, my friend, may you rest in peace now,” Roach said. “My condolences to the Vázquez family and to everyone who was privileged to call him a friend.”

In support of Vázquez and his family, the WBC launched a GoFundMe campaign following his diagnosis, raising $44,000 to assist with medical expenses.

A Legacy in the Ring

Vázquez leaves behind an impressive boxing legacy, with 44 career wins, 32 of them by knockout, and just five losses. His iconic rivalry with fellow Mexican fighter Rafael Márquez cemented his place in boxing history. The pair clashed in a legendary quadrilogy, with each fighter claiming two victories. Their electrifying battles earned Fight of the Year honors twice and are regarded as some of the greatest bouts in boxing history.

Vázquez retired after the conclusion of their fourth fight, leaving fans with cherished memories of his determination, skill, and heart inside the ring.

As tributes pour in from around the boxing world, Israel Vázquez will be remembered not only as a champion but also as a beloved figure whose courage extended beyond the ropes. His legacy will live on in the hearts of fans, family, and the sport he dedicated his life to.