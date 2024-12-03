Photo by Kyusung Gong/AP/Shutterstock

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken the lead in Pro Bowl voting, garnering 44,681 votes after the first week. Trailing closely behind are Baltimore running back Derrick Henry (40,729 votes) and Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (40,602). Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (36,574) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (35,637) round out the top five vote-getters.

The Detroit Lions currently lead all teams in total votes, followed by the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games, presented by Verizon, will return to Orlando, Florida, celebrating the NFL’s top players in a multi-day competition culminating in an action-packed flag football game. Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning will lead the AFC and NFC squads. Fans can enjoy the event on Sunday, Feb. 2, which will include thrilling matchups, skills competitions, and family-friendly activities at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

Voting remains open until Dec. 23 across various platforms, including ProBowl.com/Vote, NFL club websites, and social media.