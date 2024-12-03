Team ROC Launches ‘Corruption Uncovered’ Podcast on Kansas City Justice System Failures

Team ROC, Roc Nation’s social justice division, has announced the launch of Corruption Uncovered, a true crime podcast spotlighting systemic failures and misconduct in the Kansas City, Kansas criminal justice system. The first episode of the weekly series will debut on Dec. 6 across all podcast platforms.

The series will delve into allegations of corruption within the Kansas City Police Department (KCKPD), focusing on the trial of former detective Roger Golubski. Golubski faces federal charges for abusing his position to extort and sexually assault Black women and teenagers. The podcast will examine his trial and its implications within a larger investigation of the KCKPD’s actions and their impact on the community.

“There is a need for powerful and comprehensive storytelling in the criminal justice sector so that the voices of those who have been silenced are heard,” Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz said. “Our hope is for Corruption Uncovered to not only achieve that purpose, but also to serve as an investigative platform that will expose misconduct, demand accountability and drive change from the people and systems that are duty bound to protect its citizens and community.”

Hosted by journalist Josie Duffy Rice, Corruption Uncovered will feature survivor accounts, legal commentary, and perspectives from activists and community members. Executive-produced by Team ROC and Pineapple Street Studios, the podcast highlights resilience in the fight for justice amidst devastating revelations.