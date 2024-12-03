The highly anticipated finale of the Earn Your Masters Experience is set to take place in Miami during Art Basel, where one lucky entrepreneur will walk away with a $50,000 prize to jumpstart their business idea. Presented by UnitedMasters in partnership with Ally Bank, this event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of creativity, entrepreneurship, and financial empowerment.

Confirmed judges for the competition include Steve Stoute, CEO of UnitedMasters; Austin Rosen, CEOof Electric Feel Entertainment and Ventures, Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of Earn Your Leisure; and Bridget Sponsky of Ally.

As the final stop of the Earn Your Masters tour, bringing together industry moguls, entrepreneurs, and cultural icons to help elevate the next generation of creators. Hosted and ideated by UnitedMasters, Ally Bank, and Earn Your Leisure, this event will feature a star-studded lineup of industry leaders, panelists, and judges, all dedicated to empowering and elevating the entrepreneurial community.

Advertisement

The grand prize of $50,000 in seed funding will be awarded to one lucky winner who demonstrates the most innovative and compelling business idea, marking a life-changing opportunity for an aspiring entrepreneur. This prize, made possible through the partnership with Ally Bank, is a testament to the event’s commitment to supporting creators, innovators, and community leaders who are shaping the future.

The Earn Your Masters Experience is more than just a competition; it’s a platform for meaningful conversations, financial education, and the elevation of voices that have the power to change industries. The Miami event is the perfect finale to this nationwide tour, blending art, culture, business, and philanthropy into a day that will leave a lasting impact.