Multidisciplinary artist Donisha Prendergast presents “The Garden That Rita Grew,” an intimate art and photography exhibit celebrating the life and legacy of her grandmother, the legendary singer and humanitarian Rita Marley. This exclusive three-day event will open on November 18 in New York City and feature live performances by Rita Marley’s grandson, Zion Marley, and reggae artist Tuff Like Iron.

The exhibit showcases vibrant portraits, symbolic landscapes, and visual narratives that highlight Rita Marley’s influence as a reggae pioneer and advocate for social change. “This exhibit is an act of cultural preservation and a stride towards generational healing,” said Prendergast.

A silent auction will run throughout the exhibit, with proceeds benefitting the Rita Marley Girls Center in Jamaica, an initiative of the Rita Marley Foundation that empowers young women through education and mentorship.

About the Rita Marley Foundation: The foundation, established by Rita Marley, focuses on addressing poverty, inequality, and education across Jamaica and the Caribbean.