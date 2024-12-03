In the ever-evolving landscape of Gen-Z content creation, Mike Adelabu has emerged as a trailblazer, reshaping the digital entertainment space with authenticity, innovation, and cultural pride. A Nigerian YouTube creator now based in Houston, Mike has garnered billions of views with his dynamic content, which started as public challenges and evolved into polished productions. Whether interviewing stars like Rod Wave and Rick Ross or leading viral dating shows, Mike’s unique approach has built a loyal audience and cemented his place as a leading influencer.

In this exclusive interview with The Source Magazine, Mike delves into his journey, his inspirations behind joining the viral 20 V 1 space on YouTube, and the importance of empowering Black voices in the digital economy.

From Lagos to Houston: A Global Perspective

The Source: How have your Nigerian roots influenced your approach to creating content and connecting with audiences across diverse cultures?

Mike Adelabu: Being Nigerian and not originally from America, I’ve always stood out in some way—and I’ve learned to embrace that. Instead of seeing it as a challenge, I’ve made it my strength, using my unique perspective to shape my content and build my platform. Being one of the few Nigerian content creators in America has given me the chance to represent my culture proudly while proving that no matter where you’re from, you can make anything happen if you put your mind to it.

The Rise of 20 V 1: A Gen-Z Phenomenon

The Source: What inspired you to dive into the viral 20 V 1 dating show trend, and what do you think makes this format so appealing to Gen-Z viewers?

Mike Adelabu: I got inspired by doing interviews with random people, which eventually opened doors to bigger opportunities, like interviewing Rod Wave, Rob49, and Rick Ross. I noticed how much engagement I was getting on social media, especially with questions about dating and relationships. That sparked my desire to create longer, more meaningful content.

I also saw how male rappers were trending in these kinds of conversations, but I wanted to bring women into the spotlight—a platform where they could share their thoughts on dating too. The 20 V 1 format is so appealing to Gen-Z because it’s fun, raw, and entertaining. People love watching their favorite celebrities and influencers finding love in such an unpredictable and relatable way—it’s like watching reality TV but with everyday people we connect with online.

Breaking Barriers: Building a Profitable Career Online

The Source: With over 1.4 billion views in just seven months, how have you leveraged platforms like YouTube and Instagram to build a sustainable and highly profitable career?

Mike Adelabu: I’ve used my platform to create valuable connections that money can’t buy. The reach and influence I’ve built on YouTube and Instagram have opened doors to opportunities I never imagined, putting me in rooms with key people and giving me access to top brands. My following has become a powerful tool, not just for visibility but for building a sustainable and profitable career through collaborations and partnerships that align with my vision and, most of all, create a divine impact.

YouTube as a Creative Hub

The Source: How has YouTube’s creative community and cultural diversity shaped your work and collaborations with influencers like Biggie, Rollie, Tia Kemp, and Shamar?

Mike Adelabu: YouTube has opened up a dynamic space where talents with unique personalities can showcase their creativity to the world. It has not only amplified their voices but also encouraged them to embrace their individuality. This platform has been instrumental in bringing out the best in influencers like Biggie, Rollie, Tia Kemp, and Shamar, allowing their distinctive talents and stories to shine.

Empowering Black Creators

The Source: As someone leading the charge in amplifying Black voices in the digital economy, what advice would you give to other young creators looking to succeed in the influencer creative industries?

Mike Adelabu: My advice is to just start—don’t overthink it. Embrace what makes you different, stay consistent, and always have a purpose behind your work. Make sure you’re doing it because it’s meaningful to you, not just for the attention or the views. And remember, success isn’t just about money—stay true to your passion.

With aspirations to reach one million subscribers and launch a groundbreaking relationship-focused dating show, Mike Adelabu is proving that Gen-Z creators are redefining digital entertainment. His recent partnership with New Balance speaks to his influence beyond YouTube, as he continues to make waves in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Grounded in faith and a commitment to giving back, Mike’s journey is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when creativity meets purpose. For Mike, success is more than metrics; it’s about creating a legacy and uplifting others along the way.

As the Gen-Z YouTube space continues to thrive, one thing is clear: Mike Adelabu is here to stay, blazing trails for a new generation of influencers.

Youtube: @MikeAdelabu

Instagram: @MikeAdelabu