Tyla Unveils Vibrant Music Video for “Shake Ah” to Launch Detty December

December 3, 2024
Shawn Grant
South African sensation Tyla kicks off Detty December with the release of the official music video for “Shake Ah,” a lively single featured on the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA+. The track includes collaborations with rising South African talents Tony Duardo, EZ Maestro, and Optimist.


Filmed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the video captures Tyla as the centerpiece of a high-energy dance party, showcasing her chemistry with collaborator Optimist. “Shake Ah” follows the success of Tyla’s TYLA+ visuals, including the fan-favorite “Push 2 Start,” which has already amassed 11 million views on YouTube.

With its infectious rhythm and vibrant setting, “Shake Ah” solidifies Tyla’s growing reputation as a global pop-R&B trailblazer.

