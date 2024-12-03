The luxury hospitality scene is about to get even more lush with AIC Hotel Group’s announcement of its plans to expand the celebrated UNICO brand into the Unico Hotel Collection. Known for redefining luxury all-inclusive experiences, the brand will soon bring its signature style of personalized service, cultural immersion, and high-end amenities to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

A Proven Track Record of Excellence

This expansion comes on the heels of the resounding success of UNICO 20°87° Riviera Maya, which has set a new standard in adults-only, all-inclusive travel. Since its launch seven years ago, the Riviera Maya property has become synonymous with elevated luxury, blending impeccable service, curated cultural experiences, and exceptional dining.

“The success of UNICO 20°87° Riviera Maya demonstrates the power of our original promise: an all-inclusive experience with personalized service, thoughtful customization, and world-class offerings,” said Ash Tembe, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at AIC Hotel Group. “Expanding to the UNICO Hotel Collection is a natural next step, allowing us to bring the brand to new destinations known for their vibrant cultures and natural beauty.”

Advertisement

What to Expect from the UNICO Hotel Collection

Guests can look forward to the same bespoke service and attention to detail that has made UNICO a leader in the luxury hospitality space. Each property will feature:

Locally Inspired Cuisine and Mixology : Regional flavors and inventive cocktails take center stage.

: Regional flavors and inventive cocktails take center stage. Art and Cultural Programming : Unique experiences that celebrate the local heritage.

: Unique experiences that celebrate the local heritage. Wellness and Fitness Offerings : Holistic spa treatments and wellness activities.

: Holistic spa treatments and wellness activities. Curated Adventures: Excursions designed to connect guests to the distinct character of each destination.

The collection promises a perfect blend of laid-back luxury and immersive cultural exploration, appealing to discerning travelers seeking unforgettable experiences.

Puerto Vallarta Gets a Boutique Luxury Retreat

The first property in the UNICO Hotel Collection, UNICO 20°105° Puerto Vallarta, is set to open in fall 2025. Nestled between Banderas Bay and the Sierra Madre Mountains, this boutique hotel will offer 141 rooms featuring spacious, airy designs with warm tones and vibrant accents.

One of the highlights? The property’s rooftop pool, which promises to deliver some of the best views of Banderas Bay. Combined with Puerto Vallarta’s renowned arts scene, historic downtown charm, and world-class dining—including MICHELIN-starred restaurants—UNICO 20°105° will redefine luxury in the region.

Montego Bay: The Next Chapter

While details on the Montego Bay property remain under wraps, the location’s rich cultural tapestry, white-sand beaches, and reggae-infused atmosphere make it a perfect addition to the UNICO Hotel Collection.

Luxury with a Cultural Twist

AIC Hotel Group’s expansion of the UNICO brand reflects the growing demand for travel experiences that blend luxury with authenticity. By bringing the UNICO Hotel Collection to new destinations, the brand reaffirms its commitment to delivering unforgettable vacations infused with local culture, unmatched service, and innovative design.

For those seeking a unique, all-inclusive getaway that goes beyond the ordinary, the UNICO Hotel Collection promises to set a new benchmark in modern luxury travel.

Stay tuned for more updates on these highly anticipated openings.

Puerto Vallarta and Montego Bay are calling!