Vybz Kartel’s unwavering presence in Jamaican dancehall for over two decades has cemented him as one of the island’s most influential artists of all time. Even after receiving a life sentence in jail, Kartel – born Adidja Azim Palmer – has remained one of if not the most relevant figures of the genre, delivering verses from his prison cell.

Some of dancehall’s biggest stars today like Spice, Popcaan and Shenseea can all credit the icon for helping put them on the map, and Cardi B, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Mick Jagger, JAY-Z and Drake are just a few of the musical icons outside of his home country of Jamaica that have professed their love and respect for his music.

The unstoppable lyricist out of Portmore, Jamaica has risen to new heights this year. He was freed from prison on July 31, 2024 when his case was overturned by the courts after serving 13 years in Jamaica. In the short time since his release, Kartel aka the Worl’ Boss earned his first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Reggae album category for his EP Party With Me, launched a new rum line, STR8 VYBZ, and will make a monumental return to the stage with his highly anticipated Freedom Street concert on December 31, 2024, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. To top off the new year, Kartel will drop a deluxe 10th anniversary album for his seminal Viking (Vybz Is King).

Vybz Kartel’s ability to consistently churn out hit songs and albums over the past two decades, despite his extraordinary circumstances, is unparalleled. This year alone, he has released a number of singles like “Comet,” “White Rum,” and “Cloudy” and major projects, including his First Week Out album (Jul 31, 21st Hapilos Compilations), and his EP Party With Me (May 31, Adidjahiem Records). The latter, which was released while he was still incarcerated, earned Kartel his first GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album. Despite uncertainty about his future, he manifested the commanding title with 8 party anthems that firmly establish that Vybz Kartel is finally outside. In January 2025, Vybz Kartel will drop a deluxe 10th anniversary edition of his pivotal albumViking (Vybz Is King), which spawned hits like “Unstoppable,” “Gon Get Better” (sampled by pop group Fifth Harmony), “Dancehall,” and “Enchanting.” Fans can anticipate a few new bonus tracks with this re-release as well.

The Freedom Street concert will be Kartel’s first performance since he stepped back into the world, and fans can expect an epic New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a star-studded lineup, including Spice, Popcaan, Skillibeng, Tommy Lee, Chronic Law, Shawn Storm, Lisa Hyper, Sheba, Gaza Indy, Kartel’s sons Likkle Vybz and Likkle Addi and many other surprise guests. Produced by Downsound Entertainment — the team behind Jamaica’s largest annual music festival, Sumfest—the concert is poised to be a historic moment for Kartel and his loyal fans.

In addition to the concert, Kartel has launched a new rum line, STR8 VYBZ, in partnership with TJ Records and The House of Angostura Bitters, signaling a new chapter in his entrepreneurial journey. The rum portfolio consists of four new bold flavors of white overproof, spiced, white and dark rum, each labeled Fever, Ramping Shop, Electric, and Unstoppable, respectively. “STR8 VYBZ is more than just a rum; it’s a movement. Each bottle embodies the energy and passion of my music, and the spirit of the culture I represent,” declares Vybz Kartel. STR8 VYBZ is produced and bottled by Angostura Distillers in Trinidad and Tobago, distributed exclusively by Caribbean Producers Jamaica Ltd. (CPJ). Select retailers in the U.S., England, Bahamas, Guyana, St. Lucia, Barbados, Jamaica, and Grenada will sell STR8 VYBZ.