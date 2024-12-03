Waka Flocka Expects Kanye West to Drop An Album Before the End of the Year

Rumors of a Kanye West album have been floating for a while. Waka Flocka notes he wouldn’t be surprised if it dropped this month.

“It’s time for another Ye album,” Flocka tweeted. “I wouldn’t be surprised if my Gemini brother drop before the yr end.”

Ye is ready to bring fans into the world of Bully. Hitting Instagram in October, Ye dropped off the cover art for the album, crediting Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama for the work.

Previously, the artist formerly known as Kanye West introduced fans to the sound of his forthcoming album, Bully. On Instagram, he teases “Beauty and the Beast” from Tokyo while stating that the Bully album is on the way. You can hear the tease below.