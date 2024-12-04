50 Cent’s final lap just keeps going. The Queens rapper turned Hollywood mogul is set to take the stage as one of the headliners for next year’s TRNSMT festival, joining an impressive lineup that includes Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro, Irish rappers Kneecap, and more.

If unfamiliar, Scotland’s biggest music festival will run from July 11 to 13, 2025, at Glasgow Green, marking its eighth year. With 150,000 fans expected to attend, the festival promises a weekend of unforgettable performances.

Get this, 50 Cent will headline Friday night, with Irish pop-rock favorites The Script performing just before him. Biffy Clyro will top the bill on Saturday, sharing the day with electronic dance icons Underworld and singer-songwriter Jake Bugg. Snow Patrol will close out the festival on Sunday, alongside acts like Fontaines D.C. and Gracie Abrams.

Advertisement

Festival director Geoff Ellis promised an unforgettable experience: “After a record-breaking sell-out in 2024, we can’t wait to have everyone back for the eighth year of incredible live music. We’ve worked hard to pull together an eclectic line-up including homegrown headliners and global icons, spanning a range of genres we know music fans of all ages will love. There are plenty more acts and festival experiences to be announced next year, so keep your eyes peeled.”

Early bird tickets for TRNSMT 2025 go on sale this Friday—music fans, get ready to secure your spot!