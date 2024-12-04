Apple Music Debuts Replay 2024 with New Insights and Year-End Charts

Apple Music unveiled its much-anticipated Replay 2024 experience today, offering subscribers a deeper look at their musical journey over the year. Integrated directly into the Apple Music app, Replay now includes expanded insights, shareable motion videos, and access to personal music highlights. The update enhances the annual feature, reflecting Apple Music’s commitment to creating a personalized and interactive music experience.

Subscribers on iOS 18.1 or later can access Replay via the app’s Home, New, or Search tabs, while users on earlier versions can visit the replay.music.apple.com microsite. New insights include “Top 100, 500, 1000 Listeners,” which shows rankings among fans of favorite artists, “Listening Streaks” highlighting consecutive playback days, and “Replay By Month” for a month-by-month breakdown of top tracks and albums. Fans can also discover their “Top Artist Streak” and revisit their “Date of First Play” for favorite music.

Apple Music also expanded Replay for Artists, now accessible via Apple Music for Artists. Musicians can review their total listener and streaming minutes, track Shazam success, and pinpoint top-performing cities. These tools allow artists to celebrate their year and engage with their audience by sharing customized insights through video or still assets.

Advertisement

Coinciding with the Replay launch, Apple Music revealed its 2024 Year-End Charts. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” emerged as the most-streamed global song, marking a career milestone as his first-ever No. 1 on the annual chart. On Shazam, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” took the top spot, while Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” became the most played song on global radio.

2024 saw record-breaking achievements for women in music, with 39 songs by female artists appearing on the Top Songs of 2024: Global chart. Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” led the way at No. 3, while Taylor Swift landed seven tracks on the list, including “Cruel Summer” in the top five. Rising stars like Shaboozey and Benson Boone joined veterans like Drake and Morgan Wallen, who each secured eight chart entries.

Shazam’s global chart featured newcomers, with Teddy Swims and FloyyMenor gaining significant recognition. Resurgent hits like Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder on the Dancefloor” also made appearances, boosted by movie placements.

The Most-Read Lyrics and Top 100: Sing charts highlighted a surge in Japanese-language songs, with Creepy Nuts’ “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” dominating both lists. YOASOBI’s “アイドル (Idol)” and tuki.’s “晩餐歌 (Bansanka)” further cemented the global appeal of J-Pop.

A notable addition this year is the Shazam Global Radio Spins chart, led by Dua Lipa’s “Houdini.” Pop and country genres shone brightly, with tracks like Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and Dasha’s “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” gaining traction.

From personalized Replay mixes to year-round features like Discovery Station and collaborative playlists, Apple Music continues to elevate the listening experience. Dive into Replay 2024 and explore the complete Year-End Charts on Apple Music today.