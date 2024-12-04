‘Bel-Air’ to End with Season Four at Peacock

Bel-Air will conclude with season four at Peacock. According to Deadline, the final season will have eight episodes, two fewer than the first three.

The last season of Bel-Air was followed by behind-the-scenes budget talks, which delayed the renewal announcement.

Bel-Air is acknowledged as the first hit for the Peacock streaming service. The show stars Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

