Eminem’s Half-Brother Reacts to Death of Their Mother: ‘Hatred and Mixed Emotions’

December 4, 2024
Shawn Grant
Nathan Kane Mathers, the half-brother of Eminem, is reacting to the death of their mother, Debbie Nelson. Hitting Instagram, Nathan wrote: “Hatred and mixed emotions today.”

Eminem’s mother, Debbie Nelson, has passed away from lung cancer. According to TMZ, Debbie died in St. Joseph, Missouri, at age 69.

Nelson was long a reference in Eminem’s music, highlighting the highs and lows of their relationships. In 2022, Nelson congratulated Slim Shady on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Their relationship was also highlighted in the song “Headlights.”

