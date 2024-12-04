In a surprising announcement, Gervonta “Tank” Davis has announced that he plans to leave the boxing world behind, signaling the end of his career after 2025.

The shocking revelation came during a press conference on Tuesday (Dec. 2) ahead of his upcoming WBA Lightweight title defense, the undefeated champion didn’t hold back about his feelings toward the sport.

“After next year, I’m out of it,” Davis said. “Yeah, out of this sport… Sht’s trash. This sht is trash, garbage. Fed up. I’m fed up with the whole sh*t… I just want to be able to make money and stay out the way, that’s it. I want to be living without being seen.”

As you probably know Davis, is a force in the ring who boasts a flawless 30-0 record with 28 knockouts, revealed plans to fight three more times before retiring. However, he hasn’t fought more than twice in a single year since 2019, leaving fans curious about how he’ll achieve that goal.

Get this, when asked if one of his final opponents might include WBC Lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, Davis quickly dismissed the idea. “For what? What has Shakur done?” he questioned. “What has he done in the sport? He hasn’t done nothing. Keyshawn Davis is looking way better than him, and Keyshawn hasn’t even done nothing. I’m afraid of what? For us fighters to be afraid of someone, it has to be someone who’s hitting us and hurting us. [Stevenson] doesn’t have no offense, everything is defense. Defense only wins in basketball and football. That sh*t don’t win in boxing.”

ICYMI, Tank’s last fight was in July when he successfully defended his title against Frank Martin with an eighth-round knockout. The victory kept Davis’ record unblemished, handing Martin the first loss of his career (18-1). As Davis prepares for his March 1 title defense against Lamont Roach at the Barclays Center, fans will be watching closely, knowing his time in the ring is nearing its end.

When you think about how some may be surprised by his decision, Davis made it clear that he’s ready for a quieter life away from the spotlight, focused on financial security and peace. For now, though, Tank still has a few more rounds to go before he hangs up his gloves for good.

Good for him, and his health. We’re here for it.