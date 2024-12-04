Khloé Kardashian Says She Found ‘Power and Strength’ in Not Dating

Khloé Kardashian isn’t worried about any man. In a new interview with Bustle, she revealed romance is not a necessity at the moment.

“Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it,” Kardashian said. “I really, really do. But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single.

“I have such power and strength in that. I’m not lonely. There would be a difference if I was single and lonely: ‘I really need my partner.’ I am single and thriving.”

Advertisement

She added, “I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it.”

This past summer, Khloé Kardashian birthday style kicked off with the famous sibling celebrating her 40th jubilee in grandiose fashion on Saturday, June 29. The Kardashians star naturally hosted an extravagant party with a “denim and diamonds” theme and Khloé-themed saloon-style decor. Gotta admit they know how to throw a party thematically.

Get this: the star-studded guest list included her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie, as well as Sara Foster, Kimora Lee Simmons, and performances by rappers Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Kurupt.

Capitalizing off of socials, Khloé shared behind-the-scenes details on her Instagram Stories, showing off her diamond-encrusted bustier corset and matching denim jeans on her way to the event. Upon arrival at the desert-themed venue adorned with cacti and a large “Khloé” sign, she exclaimed, “Are we okay? Holy s—,” as Kim sipped a drink and posed for photos.

The party featured a “Khlo$ Saloon” bar, a “Khloewood” stage, and booths with neon cowgirl signs. “We snuck in before the party started. I had to get a sneak peek,” Khloé wrote over a video. The bar offered bespoke drinks like “Show me the Khlo-money” and “Espress-Khloe Martini.”

Kardashian mogul Kim revealed the dress code on her Instagram Stories, saying, “Khloé’s vibe tonight is denim and diamonds,” while showing off her outfit. Kylie wore a denim mini dress and boots, and Kourtney danced with her husband, Travis Barker, in matching denim looks.

Later in the night, Khloé was filmed dancing joyfully to performances by Snoop Dogg, Warren G, and Kurupt. Kimora Lee Simmons captured a moment of Snoop wishing Khloé a happy birthday, captioning, “@khloekardashian had the time of her life!!!!”

Check out the birthday behavior below.