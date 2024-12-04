Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving is facing a lawsuit over claims that he failed to pay more than $400,000 to a therapist and wellness company for their services at a summer retreat. The suit, filed by Natasha McCartney and her company Elite Mind Solutions in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on Monday (Dec. 2), accuses Irving of ghosting her after the event.

Here’s the gist. According to McCartney, Irving hired her to organize and run a retreat for 150 people in North Dakota. Originally planned for 115 attendees, the event’s scope grew rapidly, increasing the cost. She also claims that “additional crisis intervention” became necessary after a guest unexpectedly passed away during the retreat.

“On June 19, 2024, Defendants verbally stated that there would be 115 participants, and Plaintiff adjusted materials and workshops within one week to accommodate the additional guests. Upon Plaintiff’s arrival at the retreat, it was discovered that approximately 150 individuals were attending, instead of the 115 originally planned,” the lawsuit states. “Despite the unexpected increase in attendees the Plaintiff reorganized its entire 5-day program to make space for the non-expected guests.”

Get this, McCartney detailed the services provided during the retreat, including “intuitive life readings,” meditation sessions, and “ionic foot baths.” After the unexpected death of a guest, she claims to have stepped in to manage interactions with police, ensure privacy for Irving, and handle arrangements with the coroner.

Sounds very bliss and all that good stuff.

“She provided essential information to ensure that guests were not interrogated by [police], promptly facilitated the removal of Kyrie from the scene to avoid media exposure, and assisted the Coroner with preparations for the family viewing and transportation,” the lawsuit alleges.

What’s more, despite McCartney’s efforts, she claims Irving has not fulfilled his promise to cover the costs. “Natasha McCartney’s suit recalled that Irving would ‘take care of any costs associated with the program,’ but, ‘despite multiple demands and amicable attempts to resolve the matter, [Irving has] failed to make full payment towards these invoices.’”

Diving deeper, the suit also accuses Irving of deflecting responsibility to his team rather than addressing the issue directly. “After making direct contact with Kyrie Irving and his associates, Mr. Irving put it all off on his supporting cast… Of course, he had an attorney retained, and of course, his manager and his agent got involved and made several insulting offers, but Kyrie Irving himself never personally tried to make amends,” McCartney claims.

As of now, Irving has not publicly commented on the allegations. The lawsuit sheds light on an unusual and complex dispute, adding another headline to the controversial star’s off-court drama. And we doubt that PR team will advise him to comment. Just sayin.