Legendary producer and hip-hop curator Salaam Remi brings the MuseZeuM art gallery experience to life once again during Art Basel weekend in Miami, Florida. Running from December 5th-9th, the four-day exhibit at 2032 NW 2nd Ave marks the final U.S. showcase before the collection embarks on a global tour.

This year, MuseZeuM highlights hip-hop’s rich legacy and iconic storytellers with an exclusive GRAND PUBA and MC LYTE art unveiling on Friday, December 6th, hosted by Miami’s own Supa Cindy. This momentous event, kicking off at 8 PM, will celebrate two of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

The gallery offers a rare glimpse into the stories of hip-hop legends through visual art. Previous pop-ups have captivated audiences in Miami, Washington D.C., and New York City. Returning to its Miami headquarters, MuseZeuM showcases an expanded collection, featuring tributes to Trina, Notorious B.I.G., Celia Cruz, and more.

Advertisement

Additionally, the full collection curated by Salaam Remi includes Art That Has Creative Approval by icons such as Bob Marley, Nas, Marvin Gaye, Slick Rick, Fab 5 Freddy, Amy Winehouse, Celia Cruz, Dennis Brown, and more.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and purchase one-of-a-kind art pieces, along with unique authenticated merchandise that celebrates the legacies of these groundbreaking artists.

Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of hip-hop, culture, and creativity.