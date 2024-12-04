Zero effs given is the theme Drake is seemingly making clear about Kendricks recently released album, GNX. The 6 God took a jab at the chart topping project by K Dot, during a livestream on Los Pollos TV—a platform known for its support of Drake. The Toronto rapper entered the comments, poking fun at a standout moment from Lamar’s new track “tv off.”

As Los Pollos TV compared Kendrick’s GNX to Drake’s 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, and criticized the Compton rapper’s effort, Drake jumped in with his own appraisal. “We need a donut emoji in the chat,” Drake wrote, suggesting the album wasn’t up to par.

But wait, Drake didn’t stop there. Referencing Kendrick’s emphatic “MUSTARD!” shout from “tv off,” he added his own spin with, “Custarrerddddd!” The comment, dripping with sarcasm, was pinned to the top of the chat by Los Pollos TV, showcasing their clear allegiance to Drake.

This semi playful diss is the latest exchange in an ongoing rivalry between the two artists, marked by subtle jabs, cryptic lyrics, and fan-fueled comparisons. While Kendrick Lamar often channels his energy into his art and stays tight-lipped, Drake has taken a more direct approach, adding humor to his critiques. That part.

ICYMI, earlier this year, Drake dropped 100 Gigs, a project featuring unreleased tracks with artists like 21 Savage, Young Thug, and Latto, further cementing his prolific output. With both rappers consistently in the spotlight, fans will undoubtedly keep dissecting every word, lyric, and livestream for the next chapter in their friendly feud.